Marcus Stroman will not pitch his Wednesday start against the White Sox, the Cubs announced on Tuesday. The starter is experiencing pain in his ribs and will be evaluated.

The Cubs take on the White Sox Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the finale of the coveted Crosstown Series. The Cubs will host the Sox at Wrigley Field after sweeping them 2-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field in July.

Against the White Sox in July, Stroman struggled. In 3.1 innings, he gave up nine hits and seven earned runs to the South Side.

This season, however, he's been one of the best arms in baseball. Stroman holds a 3.85 ERA through 23 starts this season. He's recorded 111 strikeouts while walking 50 batters. Stroman was named an All-Star earlier this season, too.

Kyle Hendricks will pitch against the White Sox on Tuesday, kicking off Game 3 of the season series. Javier Assad is expected to fill in for Stroman on Wednesday, as he is next in line to the bump.

