Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston inducted into Cubs' Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Cubs infielders Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston were officially inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both players were instrumental to the Cubs’ success during the late 1980’s, including during their National League East title run in 1989, and were among the most popular players on the club for a decade.

Grace and Dunston were honored prior to the game, where their plaques were unveiled underneath the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field. They were also honored on the field prior to the game, where they were joined by other Cubs Hall of Famers.

Grace played for 13 seasons with the Cubs, reaching the playoffs in 1989 and 1998. He won four Gold Gloves at first base, slashed .308/.386/.445 in 1,910 career games, and made three All-Star Game rosters.

Grace also holds the distinction of having the most hits of any player in Major League Baseball during the 1990’s, with 1,754 to edge Rafael Palmeiro.

Dawson spent 12 seasons with the Cubs in his career, making two All-Star Game appearances. He racked up 1,219 career hits with the North Siders, with 107 home runs, 489 RBI’s and 175 stolen bases to his credit in 1,254 career games.

He ultimately batted .269 in his MLB career, also spending time with the Pirates, Giants, Guardians, Cardinals and Mets.

The Cubs unveiled their new Hall of Fame in 2019, and it is populated with some of the greatest players in team history, including Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg, and more.

