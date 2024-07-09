Mark Leiter returns to Cubs' roster, Julian Merryweather starts rehab assignment

Chicago Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. was activated from the team’s injured list on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t the only good news the team got on the injury front.

Leiter has not pitched since late June with a right forearm strain, but will be back in action Tuesday as the Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

In 32 appearances this season, Leiter has registered a 2-4 record and a 5.34 ERA, striking out 39 batters in 28.2 innings of work.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs optioned pitcher Ethan Roberts to Triple-A Iowa. Roberts has appeared in three games for the Cubs this season, with four scoreless innings to his credit for the North Siders.

The Cubs also got good news on reliever Julian Merryweather, who will pitch for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor.

Caleb Killian, who has missed the entire season after suffering an injury during spring training, will also pitch Tuesday, taking the ball for the South Bend Cubs if weather allows the game to move forward.

