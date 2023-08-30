MLB wild card standings: Where the Cubs stand ahead of Brewers' finale

The Chicago Cubs didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they managed to fend off the Milwaukee Brewers in a 1-0 win Tuesday, snapping the Brewers’ nine-game winning streak.

More importantly, the win gave the Cubs a bit of cushion in the wild card race, and enabled them to potentially gain a game in the standings on the Brewers when their series concludes at Wrigley Field Wednesday.

Here is how things look, and what’s ahead in the playoff hunt.

The Current Standings:

National League Central

Brewers 74-58

Cubs 70-62 (4 GB)

Reds 68-66 (7 GB)

National League Wild Card

Phillies 74-58

Cubs 70-62

Giants 69-63

Diamondbacks 69-64 (0.5 GB)

Reds 68-66 (2 GB)

Marlins 66-66 (3 GB)

What it Means:

The Cubs are in an advantageous spot as of the start of play Wednesday, with a one-game cushion on the Giants for the second wild card spot and a 1.5 game lead on the Diamondbacks in the hunt.

Perhaps more importantly, the Cubs now have a three-game lead on the Reds and a four-game lead on the Marlins in the wild card hunt with 30 games to play.

Those cushions will be important, with four games left against the Reds, three against the Giants, and seven against the Diamondbacks.

What’s Ahead:

The Cubs will wrap up their series with Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, and then will head to Cincinnati for a four-game series beginning Friday afternoon.

The Cubs will then head home for seven games against the Giants, current holders of the third National League Wild Card spot, and four against the Diamondbacks, who are just one half-game out of the wild card hunt.

