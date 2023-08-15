NBA player takes to social media to criticize Cubs for loss to White Sox

The Cubs suffered a tough loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, 5-3, at Wrigley Field.

For that, Illinois native and NBA player, Frank Kaminsky III, took to Twitter to shoot it straight.

Death. Taxes. Cubs suck. — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 16, 2023

For a Cubs team looking to make the playoffs, every win counts. Losing to a White Sox team that sold at the trade deadline and is quickly declining in the AL Central -- one of baseball's worst divisions -- isn't an easy loss to swallow.

Kaminsky calling the Cubs a virtually guaranteed loss isn't quite fair, however. But after a loss to the South Side in the coveted Crosstown Series, it certainly isn't an easy loss for Cubs fans to live with.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.