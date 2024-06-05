Nico Hoerner quickly ejected from Crosstown Classic game

Nico Hoerner was ejected from Wednesday's White Sox-Cubs game after the home plate umpire tossed him for arguing a strike call.

Cubs' Nico Hoerner gets tossed in the fourth inning of Wedensday's Crosstown Classic vs. the White Sox for arguing a strike call

Hoerner appeared to yell something along the lines of "That's not even close" to the home plate umpire. He wasn't having it, as he ejected Hoerner instantly, causing manager Craig Counsell to come running out.

Nothing ensued after, except the Cubs being without their starting second baseman. He didn't record a hit in the first Crosstown game, but earned one RBI in the second game before being ejected.

