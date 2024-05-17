Paul Skenes throws 6-inning no-hitter vs. Cubs in 2nd-career start

Paul Skenes pitched a near-perfect game against the Chicago Cubs Friday afternoon, giving up zero hits and one walk through six innings at Wrigley Field in his second-career start.

The Pirates' rookie phenom fanned seven batter on 100 pitches, 67 of which were thrown for strikes. He was not given an opportunity to try for an official no-hitter, as Pirates manager Derek Shelton replaced him before the start of the seventh inning.

100th pitch 🤝 100 MPH strikeout



Make it SIX no-hit innings for Paul Skenes! pic.twitter.com/gNtaKC3xNJ — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2024

