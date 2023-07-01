Report: Cubs ‘not inclined' to sign grant Marcus Stroman extension before trade deadline

The Cubs are reportedly "not inclined" to sign Marcus Stroman to an extension before the trade deadline, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team would prefer to wait and see how they play in July, up until the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The Cubs' 2024 budget will depend on how the team performs this season, according to the report.

Stroman could be the hottest pitching commodities on the MLB trade market, or an integral piece to a Cubs' postseason run. The Cubs can sign Stroman to an extension past the trade deadline and attempt to extend him before he reaches free agency.

The should-be All-Star pitcher is confident, as he should be.

“I have a great relationship with Jed and Carter," Stroman told The Athletic. "It’s been awesome here. I just don’t think they’re in a position right now for me to extend my (time here). Which, I don’t even care. I feel good here. I would love for them to be in play in the offseason. I would love to have an opportunity to sign back here in free agency after the year is done. I’m super present. However it goes, it goes.”

Stroman has been very public about his desire to stay with the Cubs. This season, Stroman has a 2.47 ERA (third best in MLB) through 17 starts. In 102 innings, he's struck out 85 batters and walked 35. He holds a 1.078 WHIP.

Back in June, Stroman tweeted that the Cubs were then not ready to negotiate an extension with him.

My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 10, 2023

He told The Athletic that move was meant to clear his side of the story, avoiding the possibility of creating any false narratives.

As it stands, the Cubs are 4.5 games back on the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers. They are fourth in the standings, tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.