Report: Dodgers sign Tucker Barnhart to minor league deal

Less than two weeks after being designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs, catcher Tucker Barnhart has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Source: Free-agent catcher Tucker Barnhart and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a minor-league contract. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 30, 2023

Barnhart, 32, will add to the catching depth of a team hoping to avenge a wildly disappointing loss in the National League Division Series last year, a painful conclusion to a 111-win season.

In 44 games with the Cubs in 2023, Barnhart slashed just .202/.285/.257, managing just four extra-base hits in 109 at-bats.

The holder of two Gold Glove awards, Barnhart's defensive performance was also underwhelming on the North Side, clocking in at -0.1 defensive WAR.

Barnhart provides an alternative backup to Austin Barnes, who has hit just .165/.235/.209 in limited action with the Dodgers this season.

Will Smith, who has earned most of the playing time as the Dodgers' backstop, has slugged 17 home runs to the tune of a 122 OPS+.

