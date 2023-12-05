Report: Former Cub Victor Caratini signs with Houston Astros

A former Cub who accompanied starting pitcher Yu Darvish in a high-profile trade to the San Diego Padres after the 2020 season has found a new home after two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a new report.

According to Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, catcher Victor Caratini has signed a deal with the Houston Astros.

The Astros are in agreement on a contract with free-agent catcher Víctor Caratini, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and I. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 6, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Caratini, 30, debuted with the Cubs back in 2017 and spent parts of four seasons with the North Siders.

While showing the ability to hit for some power and hold his own at the plate, Caratini has primarily served as a backup catcher in his career, initially to Willson Contreras in Chicago before going on to back up his younger brother William in Milwaukee.

The exception was Caratini's lone year in San Diego in 2021, when he played a career-high 116 games with the Padres, slashing .227/.309/.323 with just 16 extra-base hits.

Caratini looks to continue to be a backup in Houston, backing up Yainer Diaz and perhaps marking the end of a long partnership between the Astros and fellow Puerto Rican backstop Martin Maldonado.

The terms of Caratini's contract with the Astros are currently unknown.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.