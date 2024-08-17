Saturday's Cubs-Blue Jays game goes into mid-game rain delay. Here's what we know

During Saturday's Cubs-Blue Jays game at Wrigley Field, the game went into a rain delay due to inclement weather in the area, the team announced.

The game is expected to resume at 2:20 p.m. (CT).

UPDATE: Baseball is scheduled to resume around 2:20PM CDT. https://t.co/fW4qQqoAE1 pic.twitter.com/zrJagvLZw1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The game went into a delay during the top of the second inning. The Cubs hold a 1-0 lead going into the delay thanks to an Ian Happ home run from the first inning.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.