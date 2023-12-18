Schedule of 2024 Cubs Convention events, panels released by team

Even though winter is just about here, there’s still opportunities for fans to enjoy some baseball conversation, and that will come in the form of the 2024 Cubs Convention.

The convention will take place Jan. 12-14 at the Sheraton Chicago in the Streeterville neighborhood, with tickets and passes still available for the event.

Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and General Manger Carter Hawkins on Saturday, and will also hear from manager Craig Counsell and attend a live recording of Ian Happ’s podcast.

Ryan Dempster’s annual comedy show will also make its return, and other notable events like “Cubs Bingo” are also included in the schedule.

Tickets are still available for the convention, with weekend passes available for $125 for attendees age 11 and older. Hotel packages are also available, with discounted weekend passes included.

More information can be found on the team’s website.

Friday –

The Opening Ceremonies will take place on Friday night, introducing the team’s newest acquisitions and the Cubs Hall of Fame class for 2024.

Ryan Dempster’s “Off the Mound” show will also make its return, as will “Harry Carayoke,” according to the team.

Saturday –

Several sessions are scheduled for Saturday, including “Baseball Operations Update” with President of Baseball Ops Jed Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins.

Panels with Cubs manager Craig Counsell and members of the 1984 NL East-winning Cubs will also take place.

Ian Happ will record a live episode of his podcast “The Compound,” and the famed “Kids Only Press Conference” will return.

The evening will wrap up with “Cubs Bingo,” more “Harry Carayoke” and a reception with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

Sunday –

A youth clinic is set for Sunday, with advanced sign-up required. The Cubs will also honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a panel discussion on Sunday.

Other Features –

A live auction will take place Friday and Saturday, with game-used jerseys for several key players, including Dansby Swanson and Justin Steele.

Archive rooms will also return, with numerous items pulled from the team’s storied history.

