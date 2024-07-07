History-making Shota Imanaga selected to All-Star Game amid stellar rookie season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga has had quite the rookie season, and he can add another feather to his cap after being named to the National League’s All-Star Game roster.

Imanaga was one of the pitchers added to the National League squad on Sunday, as Major League Baseball announced their reserve players for the Midsummer Classic.

In 16 starts so far this season, Imanaga has a 7-2 record with a 3.16 ERA, striking out 92 batters and walking just 15 in 91 innings of work.

Imanaga inked a four-year deal worth $53 million with the Cubs during the offseason, and got off to a rollicking start, winning his first five decisions and allowing just five earned runs in his first nine starts for the Cubs.

According to MLB, that gave him an ERA of just 0.84, the lowest through nine career starts in league history.

He has had a few rough games, including giving up 10 earned runs against the New York Mets in mid-June, but he has rebounded with back-to-back quality starts against the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

Currently Imanaga is in line to start on July 13 against the St. Louis Cardinals, which would mean that he would be eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game.

The game is slated to take place July 16 at Texas’ Globe Life Field.

