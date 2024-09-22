Shota Imanaga working on strong finish to his impressive rookie season

The very end of Shota Imanaga's first year in the major leagues looks a lot like the beginning of the season for the Japanese left-hander.

That's a real positive sign for Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs.

Showing no signs of any fatigue, Imanaga pitched seven scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none.

The Cubs are closing out a disappointing season after beginning the year with playoff aspirations. But Imanaga, 31, has been a bright spot after coming over from Japan. He finalized a $53 million, four-year contract with Chicago in January.

Making a smooth transition to the majors, Imanaga went 5-0 with a sparkling 0.84 ERA in his first nine starts. It doesn’t look as if he is wearing down at the end of the year; he was 5-0 with a 2.73 ERA in his previous five outings going into the matchup with the Nationals.

Imanaga, who has a 2.91 ERA in 173 1/3 innings over 29 starts, made the NL All-Star team and likely will finish in the top five in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year. He likely has one more start left this year, next weekend against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field.

“Shota has very good baseball instincts,” manager Craig Counsell said, “and he displays them. I mean I think it’s absolutely true, and that’s a fun part about watching him.”

