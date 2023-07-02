Start time of Guardians-Cubs game moved due to weather

The Chicago Cubs had previously announced that their Sunday series finale against the Cleveland Guardians would have a delayed start time, but continuing rain has led them to push that time even further.

According to the team, the game was scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m., rather than the original 1:20 p.m. start time at Wrigley Field, but persistent rain led to an announcement that the start would be delayed further:

Due to inclement weather in the area, we are in a delay.



We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Z4yvPObLL5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 2, 2023

Weather forecasts originally called for rain to start to move out of the area in the early afternoon, but after heavy rains caused flash flooding and serious traffic issues across the city, another band of heavy showers moved into the city off of Lake Michigan, further inundating several neighborhoods.

It is unclear when Sunday's game will take place.

The team says that gates to the ballpark will open approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Cubs taking a 10-1 blowout victory in the first game and the Guardians responding with a 6-0 victory in the second game on Saturday night.

The Cubs are five games below the .500 mark at the exact halfway point of their season, with a 38-43 record. They are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

Jameson Taillon is scheduled to face Aaron Civale in the series finale at Wrigley on Sunday.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.