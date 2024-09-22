Trending
MLB News

Sunday's Cubs-Nationals game to begin in a rain delay. Here's what we know

Inclement weather in the Chicago area has delayed the start of the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals game

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:20 p.m., but no start time has been announced yet due to inclement weather in the Chicagoland Area.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us