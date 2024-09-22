Sunday's Cubs-Nationals game to begin in a rain delay. Here's what we know

Sunday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:20 p.m., but no start time has been announced yet due to inclement weather in the Chicagoland Area.

Due to weather in the area, we are in a delay.



We will provide more details as they become available. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.