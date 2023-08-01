Trey Mancini DFA'ed by Cubs, Jeimer Candelario activated

The Chicago Cubs have designated first baseman Trey Mancini for assignment and added third baseman Jeimer Candelario to their roster.

The news comes hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with the Cubs ultimately planning to eat the money on the rest of Mancini's contract.

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami was the first to report that the team planned to part ways with Mancini.

Source: The Chicago Cubs are planning to remove Trey Mancini from the roster. Couldn't immediately tell if that was release or DFA. Will work to find out. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) August 1, 2023

Mancini signed a two-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season, but has struggled mightily at the plate, slashing .234/.299/.336 while hitting four home runs in 235 at-bats.

In addition to his struggles at the plate, Mancini has also been one of the worst defensive first basemen in the league, leading the Cubs to search for help elsewhere at the position.

Candelario, whom the Cubs acquired on Monday, could potentially play first base, and the team has also been using Cody Bellinger at the spot.

Matt Mervis is also still in the minor leagues, and could be poised to return to the team at some point before the conclusion of the season.