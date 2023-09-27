Watch: Cubs score run on foul ball in bizarre sequence vs. Braves

The Chicago Cubs fell behind the Atlanta Braves early on Wednesday night, but they tied the game in a bizarre scene that resulted in manager Brian Snitker being ejected from the game.

With runners on first and third and one out, Cubs infielder Jeimer Candelario hit a foul ball toward the third base dugout, seemingly ending the play.

But the problem was….the umpires didn’t see it that way.

This was ruled a passed ball.



The Cubs scored on the play. https://t.co/bVTw9Pkl23 pic.twitter.com/lvFsafx8Pb — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 27, 2023

Instead, the umpires ruled the play a passed ball, and Cody Bellinger scored to tie the game at 1-1.

The video replay showed that the ball was indeed tipped by Candelario, but under MLB rules, the call was not reviewable, and after the four umpires conferred, the passed ball call was allowed to stand, giving the Cubs a run in chaotic fashion.

Understandably, Snitker was incensed by the call, and ultimately was ejected from the game.

The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the wild card is currently at five entering Wednesday’s game after the Miami Marlins lost a game to the New York Mets. The Cubs are seeking their first playoff spot since 2020.

