WATCH: Palatine native Mike Tauchman's epic hit as Cubs rally to beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – JULY 05: Chicago Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman (40) reacts after his game tying double during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on July 5th, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That's what we're Tauchman about!

Palatine's own Mike Tauchman had a major moment in the Chicago Cubs' Wednesday night battle with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams as the Cubs rallied to beat the Brewers 4-3.

It all started when Cody Bellinger greeted Williams in the ninth, as the Cubs were down 3-1, with a bloop single to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a groundout and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3.

“You try to stay calm and not do too much,” Tauchman said. “Obviously with Williams, he’s one of the better closers in the league. He has a really, really good change-up, so that’s kind of what I was just trying to avoid there. Just trying not to do too much.”

Tauchman scored the go-ahead run when Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson.

“Nico’s going to put the ball in play there and put pressure on the defense,” Tauchman said. “Once you read the throw’s low, it’s just put your head down and get there. Just able to get that last run in.”

Michael Rucker got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief. Adbert Alzolay threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities.

“I thought Rucker did a nice job of keeping it where it was, 3-1, give us a chance to win,” said Cubs manager David Ross. “And then Adbert threw phenomenal.”

It was the second blown save for Williams in 20 chances as Milwaukee dropped to 39-3 when leading after eight innings.

“They found grass with two hits that were not well hit” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “Then Tauchman had a good at-bat. Give him credit for having a nice at-bat and fouling off some pitches and put a ball in play. Then we made a defensive mistake and that was it."

