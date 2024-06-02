Watch: Seiya Suzuki redeems costly error with incredible home run

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki left Wrigley Field stunned on two occasions Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds, and he managed to experience the lowest of lows and the highest of highs in a single inning.

Suzuki was patrolling right field during the second inning of Saturday’s game when Luke Maile lifted a fly ball that appeared to be heading toward an inning-ending catch.

Oh no...



Three runs score on the dropped fly ball by Seiya Suzuki pic.twitter.com/QyodzPfukg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 2, 2024

Instead, Suzuki dropped the ball and three runs were able to score, with the Reds ultimately racking up four runs thanks to the costly play.

Incredibly, Suzuki got a chance to redeem himself in the bottom of the second inning, coming up with the bases loaded and two outs. On a full count and with the Wrigley faithful reaching a fever pitch, Suzuki unloaded on a pitch and promptly tied the game with a towering grand slam:

SEIYA SUZUKI REDEMPTION 💥



GRAND SLAM TIES THE GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/WSIRR5NWnc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 2, 2024

The grand slam was the first of Suzuki’s career, and helped to immediately erase a defensive lapse that had threatened to derail the Cubs’ chances. Instead, Chicago would go on to win the game thanks to an eighth inning home run from Dansby Swanson, giving themselves a chance at a series win on Sunday afternoon at the Friendly Confines.

