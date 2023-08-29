WATCH: Sister Jean throws out first pitch at Cubs game, jokes on social media

Sister Jean, the chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men's basketball team, threw out the first pitch at Monday's Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field.

She hilariously joked about "having Tommy John surgery" on Twitter after the fact.

I’ll be having Tommy John’s tomorrow.

God bless.pic.twitter.com/5lQzQhhJjV — Sister Jean Schmidt (@SisterSchmidt) August 29, 2023

Sister Jean earned the spotlight in 2018. Then, Loyola's basketball team went on an unthinkable Cinderella run that saw them reach the Final Four of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

At 98, Sister Jean was constantly seen on television cheering for the team and celebrating each win. As the team's chaplain, she advised the players, helped them keep their grades up and led team prayers.

