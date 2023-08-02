What are the Cubs' chances of making the 2023 MLB playoffs?

The Chicago Cubs have won 11 of their 14 games and vaulted themselves back into playoff contention, and a look at multiple statistical models shows just how far they’ve come.

The Cubs, who sit at 54-53 on the season as they enter action on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, are currently four games behind the Reds in the National League Central, and are three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the chase for the third wild card spot in the NL.

While their odds of overcoming those deficits aren’t exactly favorable, they’re certainly a lot better than they were just two weeks ago.

According to FanGraphs’ ZIPS model, the Cubs have a projected win total of 82.5, and have a 19.3% chance of winning the National League Central.

Overall, their playoff odds sit at 29.8%, according to that model.

Just two weeks ago, the Cubs had a 6.3% chance of winning the Central and a 7.6% chance of making the postseason overall.

Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections are slightly more bullish on the Cubs’ chances. That model has the Cubs on pace to win 83 games, and with a 20.3% chance of winning the division.

Overall, their playoff chances are at 32.5% entering play on Wednesday.

The Brewers did do the Cubs a favor on Wednesday as they lost in walkoff fashion to the Washington Nationals.

The Cubs have two more games against the Reds this week, then will start a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

