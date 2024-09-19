What are the Cubs' chances of making the playoffs? A look at MLB Wild Card

The Cubs' playoff chances are quickly dwindling, as the Brewers clinched the NL Central division on Wednesday, leaving the Wild Card as the Cubs' last hope for a postseason appearance.

What are the Cubs' chances of making the playoffs?

According to Power Rankings Guru, the Cubs have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. FanGraphs puts the Cubs at a 0% chance to make the playoffs, even though they're not technically eliminated, yet.

The Cubs are three losses away from being eliminated from the playoffs. And every Mets win also strips the Cubs of a loss they can afford. Since the total number of losses the Mets can achieve this season is 79, the Cubs can only afford to take on three losses without the Mets winning.

As it stands, the Cubs are 77-75 on the season. They are 7.0 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot owned by the Mets. They also trail the Braves by 5.0 games, who own the first spot outside the NL Wild Card.

In essence, it's a long shot for the Cubs to make the playoffs.

For the remainder of their schedule, the Cubs will start a four-game series against the Nationals on Thursday, followed by a three-game road series against the Phillies, then a three-game road home series against the Reds to finish out the season.

