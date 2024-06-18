Why is there smoke blowing over Wrigley Field? The latest on Chicago's West Side fire

Ahead of Tuesday's Cubs-Giants game at Wrigley Field, smoke started blowing over the ballpark just before the first pitch.

What's going on in Chicago?

A massive fire in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood is billowing from a pallet factory. The smoke is moving from West Town to the North Side of the city. And now, it appears the smoke is blowing over Wrigley Field miles north of the scene.

Smoke over Wrigley. Everything ok out there? What's on fire? pic.twitter.com/ynsbhpwBXr — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) June 18, 2024

It's snarled traffic on area highways and halted train travel on several Metra lines. According to Metra, trains on the Milwaukee North line, the Milwaukee West line and the Union Pacific West line were halted because of the massive fire, which broke out at the factory near Hubbard and Damen.

Hubbard is closed in both directions between Hoyne Avenue and Damen Avenue because of the massive response, with solid traffic reported on multiple area highways located near the fire, including the Eisenhower and the Kennedy Expressway.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a four-alarm fire was declared at the scene, bringing in additional equipment as the blaze grew and as temperatures soared, with heat indices near 100 degrees.

To stay updated on the fire, check back for updates here.