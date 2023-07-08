Cubs place Dansby Swanson on 10-day IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

Just a day after Cubs' All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson told reporters that he would not play in Tuesday's All-Star Game, the Cubs announced that Swanson will be heading to the injured list due to a left heel contusion.

Prior to Saturday's matinee matchup against the New York Yankees, the Cubs placed Swanson on the IL retroactive to July 6, while recalling utility player Miles Mastrobuoni for what will be his fourth stint this season with the big league club.

Swanson's absence, if extended, will make it very difficult for the Cubs to quickly make their way back into the playoff race, with Swanson's injury marking the second IL placement for a Cubs infielder this week.

On top of a stellar 1.4 defensive WAR, Swanson has posted above-average numbers at the plate as well, hitting 10 home runs with 36 RBI while posting a 10.9% walk rate, the highest mark of his career.

In Swanson's absence, middle infield partner Nico Hoerner has taken over at shortstop while Christopher Morel and Miles Mastrobuoni will both likely see time at second base.

While Mastrobuoni has been a consistent contributor at Triple-A Iowa this year, his success in Des Moines has yet to translate into offensive prowess at the big league level.

Despite hitting .305/.477/.451 with the I-Cubs, Mastrobuoni has managed a paltry .145/.254/.177 slash line in Chicago, with a much lower walk rate than what he has posted in Des Moines.

Just 9-for-62 with the big league team in 2023, the Cubs can't expect Mastrobuoni to fill the offensive void Swanson leaves in his absence, though he can supply the Cubs with quality utility depth.

Along with posting above average defensive metrics thus far with the Cubs, Mastrobuoni's positional versatility offers the North Siders a bit more flexibility with an offensive core already hampered by injuries.

The Cubs will look to win a series in New York against the Yankees for the first time in franchise history as Drew Smyly takes the mound at 12:05 p.m. local time.

