MLB playoff race: Cubs move up in standings after Monday win

The MLB playoff hunt is heating up, and the Chicago Cubs continued their strong play with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

That win actually moved the Cubs up in the standings, and they now have a 64.4% chance of reaching the postseason, according to Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections.

Here is how things stand after Monday’s games.

Monday’s Results:

-The Cubs managed to fend off a late comeback attempt by the Tigers, earning a 7-6 victory in the Motor City.

-The Brewers were off prior to the start of their series against the Rangers.

-The Reds’ game vs. the Los Angeles Angels was rained out as Tropical Storm Hilary continues to batter the California coast.

-The Phillies opened a three-game set against the Giants with a 10-4 win.

-The Diamondbacks defeated the Rangers in comeback fashion, winning 4-3 in 11 innings.

-The Marlins fell 6-2 to the San Diego Padres, who are now 5.5 games out of the wild card race.

How Things Stand:

National League Central –

Brewers: 68-57

Cubs: 65-59 2.5 GB

Reds: 64-61 4 GB

National League Wild Card –

Phillies: 68-57

Cubs: 65-59

Giants: 65-60

Diamondbacks: 65-61 0.5 GB

Reds: 64-61 1 GB

Marlins: 64-62 1.5 GB

The Cubs jumped over the Giants into the second wild card spot, which would land them a first-round matchup with the Phillies.

The Giants, if the season were to end today, would play the Brewers, the division leader with the worst record of the three.

What’s Next:

-The Cubs will continue their three-game series against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

-The Brewers will begin their two-game series against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Insurance Field.

-The Reds will hope to start their series against the Angels in Anaheim.

-The Giants and Phillies will continue their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

-The Diamondbacks will aim for two in a row as they continue a three-game series against the Rangers.

-The Marlins will hope for revenge when they face the Padres at Petco Park at 8:40 p.m.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.