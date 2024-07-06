Cubs relief pitcher Yency Almonte’s season is done. Almonte will undergo shoulder surgery that will shut him down for the rest of the year.

“I got news that I didn't want to get,” said Almonte, via MLB.com. “It's upsetting. I came here with a positive mindset from the trade, ready to go dominate. And I feel like I started off pretty well and just was in a good place mentally.”

This was Almonte’s first season with the Cubs. The team acquired him and Michael Busch in the deal that sent Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope to the Dodgers. Before Saturday’s announcement, Almonte hadn’t pitched since May 7.

Almonte appeared in 17 games this season and posted a 3.45 ERA with a 1.085 WHIP, 20 strikeouts and eight walks. In those 17 games, Almonte had six holds and one save.

