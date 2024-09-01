Cubs roster moves: Jordan Wicks activated, Miles Mastrobuoni recalled

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 06: Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Sunday, activating pitcher Jordan Wicks from the injured list and recalling infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa.

The team also cleared a spot for Wicks on their 40-man roster by recalling infielder Nick Madrigal from Iowa and placing him on the 60-day injured list with a broken pinky finger.

Wicks will celebrate his 25th birthday by pitching for the Cubs in their series finale against the Washington Nationals, the team announced.

He had been out of action since mid-June after making a brief return from the injured list, making it through just five innings of work in two appearances out of the team’s bullpen. In 28 innings this season, he has a 1-2 record with a 4.18 ERA, striking out 32 batters and walking 10.

Mastrobuoni has split time between the big leagues and minors this season. He has appeared in 43 games for the Cubs, slashing .200/.255/.233 with three RBI’s and three doubles on his resume. He has four home runs, 22 RBI’s and 15 stolen bases in 54 games with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Madrigal has not appeared in a game since he was hit on the hand by a pitch in his first appearance with Triple-A Iowa, which broke the pinky finger in his left hand. Madrigal has 10 RBI’s and 19 hits in 51 games with the Cubs this season, slashing .221/.280/.256.

The Cubs enter September on a five-game winning streak and in the midst of a 7-1 road trip, which has left them four games out of the last wild card spot in the National League with 26 games remaining on the season.

First pitch between the Cubs and Nationals will be thrown at 12:35 p.m.