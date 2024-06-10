Could Cubs trade for Vlad Guerrero Jr.? MLB insider hints at possibility

The Chicago Cubs finally snapped a three-game losing streak in beating the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, but with the North Siders hovering around the .500 mark, could a blockbuster trade spark a second half surge?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs have “privately discussed” the possibility of adding a big bopper to their lineup, with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. floated as a target.

Guerrero has seven home runs and 30 RBI’s this season, slashing .292/.383/.424 in 250 total at-bats this season. He struggled in the first month of the season with a .229 batting average, but that number soared to .357 in the month of May, with a total of 35 hits and 13 runs scored. He also has two home runs in nine June games, with a .324 average for the month.

The Cubs made a move to acquire Michael Busch over the offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but adding another power bat to their lineup would certainly be a prudent move, as the team is tied for 19th in MLB with 64 home runs through 66 games.

Busch played second base on Sunday for the first time this season with the Cubs, with Nico Hoerner dealing with a bone fracture in his arm and with David Bote struggling to find his footing at the plate after his callup earlier this month.

Adding Guerrero to the mix would give the Cubs a dynamic power threat and potentially offer lineup protection to players like Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson, both of whom the Cubs need to break out if they hope to reach the postseason.

One of the potential snags in such a deal would come in the form of compensation. Guerrero signed a $19.9 million contract prior to the 2024 season, and though he remains under team control through the conclusion of next season, according to Spotrac the Cubs only have $3.3 million in wiggle room before they would exceed MLB’s competitive balance tax threshold, which would trigger financial penalties for next season.

In addition to the money, there is the simple question of whether the Blue Jays would actually consider trading Guerrero. Though they are 32-33 on the season, they’re only two games out of a wild card spot and likely look at holding onto Guerrero and Bo Bichette as their only surefire way of being a contender in 2025 as well.

Not only that, but Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins told FanSided’s Robert Murray that it would make “no sense” to trade Guerrero.

If the Blue Jays opt not to sell at the deadline, the Cubs do have other power-hitting options, including New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, but even that deal would remain uncertain as the Mets mull whether or not to re-sign the slugger.

