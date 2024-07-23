As MLB trade deadline nears, here are 5 Cubs that could find new teams

The Chicago Cubs appear to be moving their focus toward building their 2025 roster, and there are several players who could end up on the trade block as next week’s deadline approaches.

Teams will have until July 30 to make trades to gear up for the stretch run, and the Cubs are likely going to focus on deals to build their roster for the 2025 season and beyond.

Here are five players who have been linked to other teams via the trade rumor mill.

Bellinger is currently on the injured list with a broken finger, but that hasn’t stopped multiple teams from inquiring about his availability.

David Vassegh of Sportsnet LA has reported the Cubs have been scouting Los Angeles Dodgers farm teams in recent weeks, and mentioned that a potential reunion with Bellinger could be explored.

Bleacher Report had also connected Bellinger to the Philadelphia Phillies, and the New York Yankees have also been floated as a potential landing spot for the slugging outfielder.

Bellinger has an opt-out available on his contract he signed with the Cubs earlier this year, but if he opts in the team would have him for two more seasons. Both his injury and that contract status could impact any potential return, but at 29 years of age, Bellinger is still well within his prime years.

Hoerner just signed a three-year extension with the Cubs last season, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan has said that “plenty of teams” could be interested in acquiring the talented second baseman.

The Atlanta Braves just lost Ozzie Albies for at least two months, and while they did call up Nacho Alvarez Jr., Hoerner could be an intriguing addition to the squad as well.

Hoerner has seen his stock rise in recent weeks, with four home runs, 30 RBI’s and 14 stolen bases for the Cubs this season. He is also slashing .258/.338/.351 on the year entering Tuesday’s action. His positional versatility at second and short is also seen as highly valuable.

Passan also mentioned Leiter as a potential tradeable asset for the Cubs, who could look to move some of the guys on short-term deals in their bullpen.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Leiter has attracted interest from both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets as the deadline approaches.

Leiter is under team control for at least two more seasons, and has been putting up strong performances since returning from the IL, with five consecutive scoreless outings. He has struck out 11 of the 16 batters he’s faced this month.

Another relief pitcher that could draw some serious interest on the market is Neris, who has nine consecutive scoreless appearances. During that time, he’s allowed just five hits and four walks, with 12 strikeouts and four saves for the Cubs.

Neris has an option in his contract that will vest if he appears in 60 games or if he finishes 45 games during the 2024 season. So far, he has appeared in 37 games for the Cubs, with an 8-2 record.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, both the Boston Red Sox and Yankees have inquired about Taillon’s availability via trade.

Taillon has a 7-4 record and a 3.10 ERA with the Cubs this season, and has two years left on his deal at $18 million per season.

