The Chicago Cubs bolstered their bullpen with a trade on Tuesday. The team announced that they acquired Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league infielder Jake Slaughter.

This is Miller’s second stint with the Cubs. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, and he made his major league debut with the North Side in 2020. Miller only pitched two games in his rookie season and put up a 5.40 ERA in the limited action. He started the 2021 season in Triple-A and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers.

Last November, Miller signed a minor league contract with the Mariners and got the call back up to the big leagues in early April. Since then, he’s had a solid season with a 3.09 ERA, a phenomenal 0.771 WHIP, and an equally impressive 12:1 strikeout to walk ratio.

To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady for assignment.

