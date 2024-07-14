Cubs trade rumors link team to Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Danny Jansen #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 09, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in an interesting position as they determine whether they want to be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but if the team decides to add talent, there is a player that has apparently popped up on their radar.

The Cubs enter play Sunday 4.5 games back of the third wild card spot in the National League after losing both games during a Saturday doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Even after the losses, they may still be looking at buying around the trade deadline, and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Cubs “have expressed interest” in acquiring Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen.

The catcher has appeared in 56 games this season for the Blue Jays, with six home runs and 17 RBI’s in 207 total plate appearances. He’s slashing .223/.319/.397 on the season for Toronto, with an OPS+ of 103 and a WAR of 1.2, according to Baseball Reference.

Jansen is in the final year of his contract with the Blue Jays, earning $5.2 million this season. He will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, according to Spotrac.

The Cubs have not gotten enough offense out of their catcher’s position this season, with Yan Gomes having been designated for assignment earlier in the year because of his struggles at the plate.

Miguel Amaya, despite hitting a home run in Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, has three home runs, 18 RBI’s and is slashing .201/.266/.288 on the season, while Tomas Nido is batting .135 in 37 at-bats with the Cubs since being claimed off waivers earlier this season.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz could also be available at the deadline, according to Nightengale’s report. He is slashing .286/.330/.403 for the Rockies this season, with five home runs and 30 RBI’s in 248 at-bats.

The MLB trade deadline will arrive on July 30.

