Cubs trade rumors: Jameson Taillon draws interest from multiple teams, report says

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 16: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have stumbled out of the All-Star break with consecutive losses, and with the trade deadline just nine days away, starter Jameson Taillon has been on the minds of at least two American League teams, according to a new report.

That report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale identified the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as teams that have inquired with the Cubs about Taillon’s availability at the deadline.

One thing complicating the process is the Cubs remaining “undecided” on whether they want to buy or sell at the deadline, according to Nightengale’s report.

Taillon struggled in his first season with the Cubs after signing a four-year contract prior to the 2023 campaign, but he has been a lot better in 2024, with a 7-4 record and a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts for the North Siders. His walk rate is down and he’s giving up fewer home runs this season, allowing 12 in 93 innings.

While Taillon has been a big asset for the Cubs’ rotation, the team will need to make tough decisions as they face a fourth consecutive season without a playoff appearance. The Cubs are in last place in the National League Central, 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and six games below .500. They’re also 4.5 games out in the National League Wild Card race, with the fourth-worst record in the league.

Taillon will turn 33 this winter and still has two years left on his deal with the Cubs, and is owed $18 million per season. The Cubs would love to add payroll flexibility as they seek to improve their roster, but the starting pitching market would likely see players signing deals far above Taillon’s salary, with Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Shane Bieber all hitting the market.

The Cubs would also have to contend with the return on a Taillon deal, as they likely aren’t going to be looking at prospects that will help the club three years down the road, especially with players like Cade Horton, Owen Caissie and Matt Shaw all looking to potentially make their MLB debuts in the next year.