Cubs, White Sox announce change to Crosstown Classic in 2025

MLB is still on hold for the All-Star break, but they’ve already started looking ahead to next year. The league announced its full schedule for 2025, which means we know about Opening Day and when key divisional games will take place. In Chicago, it also means we know exactly when the Crosstown Classic will continue.

The Cubs and White Sox will face off six times next year, after playing just four times in 2022, 2023 and 2024. First the two teams will meet at Wrigley Field from May 16-18. They head to the South Side for the final three games on July 25-27.

Two games remain in this year’s edition of the Crosstown Classic, on Aug. 9 and 10 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Cubs won the first two games this year at Wrigley Field.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cubs have dominated the rivalry recently, with five wins in the last six Crosstown games. However, the White Sox have the series lead with a 78-72 overall record against the Cubs.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.