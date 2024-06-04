Scattered showers moving towards Chicago on Tuesday night could affect the Crosstown opener between the Cubs and White Sox at Wrigley Field.
The threat for scattered showers and potential thunderstorms will begin around 2 p.m. and continue through the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Those storms, however, will be more scattered in nature than those that develop later in the evening, with the NWS predicting "more widespread" showers and storms after sunset.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
If Tuesday’s game ends up being rained out, it’s unclear when the two teams would reschedule the game. However, Wednesday is expected to be dry, which opens up the potential for a double header. That would be a first in Crosstown history.
Wednesday high temperatures are expected to sit in the upper-70s and low-80s.