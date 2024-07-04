Trending
Ian Happ blasts two 3-run HRs in 4th of July game vs. Phillies

Ian Happ provided all the fireworks for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field

By Alex Shapiro

Ian Happ provided plenty of fireworks for Cubs fans on the Fourth of July. The left fielder blasted off with two three-run home runs over the first five innings of Thursday’s game against the Phillies.

At the time of publication, Happ was a perfect 3-3 on the day. He had a second-inning single in addition to the two homers.

Happ has now gone yard 13 times this year. That’s good for second on the team, behind Christopher Morel’s 15 home runs.

