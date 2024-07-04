Ian Happ provided plenty of fireworks for Cubs fans on the Fourth of July. The left fielder blasted off with two three-run home runs over the first five innings of Thursday’s game against the Phillies.

Ian Happ is on the grill today and he's dishing out 3-run homers. 💪 pic.twitter.com/VGph6P4AbH — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2024

A 3-run rocket from Ian Happ. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/tXlAE6kUDx — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2024

At the time of publication, Happ was a perfect 3-3 on the day. He had a second-inning single in addition to the two homers.

Happ has now gone yard 13 times this year. That’s good for second on the team, behind Christopher Morel’s 15 home runs.

