Jameson Taillon pitches 7 sharp innings as Cubs beat Mets 8-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- Jameson Taillon pitched seven crisp innings, Christopher Morel homered and the Chicago Cubs cooled off the New York Mets with an 8-1 victory on Saturday.

Taillon struck out a season-high 10 in his first win since May 4. The right-hander allowed one run and six hits.

New York averaged 6.6 runs and 10.3 hits while going 12-3 in its previous 15 games, including an 11-1 victory in the series opener on Friday. But it was held in check by Taillon (4-3) and two relievers on a hot afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Francisco Alvarez homered for the second straight day for New York, and J.D. Martinez had two of the team's seven hits. Tylor Megill (2-4) lasted just three innings in his worst start of the season.

The Cubs grabbed control with five runs in the first. Morel singled home Seiya Suzuki and scored on Dansby Swanson's double. Pete Crow-Armstrong capped the fast start with a standup triple into the corner in right, driving in Swanson.

Morel made it 6-0 with a 446-foot drive to center in the third. It was Morel's team-high 14th homer.

Tomás Nido went 1 for 4 in his first start for Chicago, driving in Crow-Armstrong with a double in the sixth. The veteran catcher was designated for assignment by the Mets on June 11 and signed with the Cubs on Wednesday.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor playfully swiped at Nido's glove after he caught a foul tip for strike three for the final out in the fifth.

MAKING MOVES

The Cubs activated right-hander Keegan Thompson from the paternity list and optioned left-hander Luke Little to Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: OF Starling Marte departed in the second because of right knee soreness -- a persistent issue for the 35-year-old veteran. … RHP Kodai Senga (capsule strain) is expected to throw batting practice on Sunday. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga will throw about 20 pitches to hitters at the team’s facility in Florida. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and LHP Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (4-2, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound on Sunday in search of his first win since May 15. He is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in his last six starts. Right-hander Luis Severino (4-2, 3.52 ERA) pitches for the Mets.

<p><a href="https://link.chtbl.com/CubsTalk"><em><strong>Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.</strong></em></a></p>

<iframe src="https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast/embed?playlist_type=latest" style="width: 100%; height: 200px; border: 0 none;" scrolling="no"></iframe>