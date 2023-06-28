Jared Young hits first career home run at Wrigley Field

Just after being called up from Triple-A Iowa after slugging in Des Moines, Cubs' utility man Jared Young hit his first career home run at the Friendly Confines on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

First major league homer for Jared Young! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dV9NuLPi7V — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2023

For his first career long ball, the 27-year-old British Columbia native took Phillies' ace Aaron Nola deep on an 0-2 pitch to bring the Cubs back within four runs.

The Cubs will look to battle back against the Phillies, hoping to avoid the series loss at home to the defending National League champions.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.