With eye to Cubs' future, Jed Hoyer breaks down Isaac Paredes trade

The Chicago Cubs entered play Sunday six games back in the National League Wild Card race and 10 games back in the Central Division, but they shocked the baseball world by acquiring Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, the Cubs sent third baseman Christopher Morel and a pair of prospects to the Rays, and left some fans wondering what their strategy was ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Cubs, entering play in last place in the Central Division and six games back in the wild card hunt on Sunday, aren’t exactly setting up for a furious sprint to the finish, but Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer issued a statement explaining the deal.

“As we have stated, our goal is to add players that will help us not just this season, but into the future,” he said. “In the last two days, we feel we have worked toward that by trading for those types of controllable players. Acquiring Paredes adds a proven bat to our lineup immediately and for years to come.”

Paredes is just 25 years of age and is in his fifth season. He is under team control for three more seasons, and is making just $3.4 million this year.

He has 16 home runs and 55 RBI’s so far this season, and has made 78 starts at third base, giving the Cubs a bonafide star at the position.

The Cubs also made waves on Saturday when they acquired reliever Nate Pearson from the Toronto Blue Jays. Pearson is also under team control through the end of the 2026 season, giving the Cubs a strong strikeout pitcher in their bullpen for the near future.