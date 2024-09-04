Justin Steele headed to IL amid Cubs roster moves

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an out in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will be out of commission for several days, as the team placed him on the injured list Wednesday afternoon.

Steele was scratched from his start on Tuesday after suffering elbow discomfort, and now will be on the shelf for at least another start or two, according to the team.

Officially, Steele was diagnosed with left elbow tendinitis, and will miss several starts during the stretch run of the season.

A corresponding roster move has not yet been announced.

In 22 starts this season, Steele has posted a 5-5 record and a 3.09 ERA, with 131 strikeouts and a career-best 1.09 WHIP.

He had originally been slated to start Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and was also in line to start Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs will wrap up their series against the Pirates on Wednesday night, and will then welcome the New York Yankees to Wrigley for a series beginning on Friday afternoon.