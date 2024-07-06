Kyle Hendricks exits Cubs game early with back tightness

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks exited Saturday’s game against the Angels early due to back tightness, per president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

“I think he felt it a little bit before the game and it just didn’t loosen up in the game, so he came out,” Hoyer said on the game broadcast. “He wasn’t as sharp as usual, he battled. Usually with Kyle when you see a lot of soft line drives falling in there, that means he’s not as down in the zone as he usually is. When he’s right those balls go to infielders.

“I feel that’s what we saw today. He wasn’t at his best. He battled, but obviously I think it was bothering him.”

Hendricks gave up four hits in two innings, but was never hit particularly hard. He worked around those four hits plus two walks– with some help from his defense– to give up just two runs.

Seiya says no 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PzeTcH9O4Z — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2024

Hendricks is in the middle of the worst season of his career this year. Following Saturday’s short start, Hendricks has a 7.53 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP, 47 strikeouts and 20 walks.

