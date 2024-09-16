Michael Busch named National League Player of the Week

SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 12: Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run off relief pitcher Ryne Stanek #45 of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on April 12, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 4-2. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs infielder Michael Busch was awarded National League Player of the Week honors after a power-hitting showcase against the Dodgers and Rockies.

Busch, acquired from the Dodgers during the offseason, went 11-for-23 on the team’s recent six-game road trip, collecting four home runs, 11 RBI’s and scoring seven runs in those games.

The slugger wrapped up the weekend with two home runs in a Sunday win over the Rockies at Coors Field, helping the Cubs to salvage the series finale.

This season, Busch is slashing .257/.340/.454 for the Cubs, with 20 home runs and 63 RBI’s for the North Siders in his rookie season.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero won American League Player of the week honors, with a 2-0 record and a perfect 0.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched as the Tigers try to claw their way back into the American League Wild Card race.

Busch and the Cubs will start off a new homestand Monday against the Oakland A’s.