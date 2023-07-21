Miles Mastrobuoni slugs 1st career home run off Cardinals' Jack Flaherty

The second game of a pivotal Cubs-Cardinals series is underway at Wrigley Field, and it's already been a banner day for Cubs' utility man Miles Mastrobuoni.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Mastrobuoni led off the frame with a booming shot to right-center field on a 3-1 count for his first career home run off Cardinals' right-hander Jack Flaherty to tie the game.

First career Major League homerun for Miles Mastrobuoni! pic.twitter.com/FdyNBwCvFP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2023

Mastrobuoni, 27, is playing in his 45th-career MLB game on Friday, having debuted and played eight games with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022.

Mastrobuoni's home run kickstarted a lively third inning for the Cubs, who went on to score another three runs thanks to a Mike Tauchman RBI double and a two-run shot from Cody Bellinger.