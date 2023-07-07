Report: Cubs SS Dansby Swanson will not play in All-Star Game

Just a day after Cubs starter Marcus Stroman told reporters he would not be pitching in the All-Star Game as he's looking to accumulate some rest, another Cubs All-Star announced he will not be playing in next week's Midsummer Classic in Seattle.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Swanson told reporters before Friday night's matchup against the New York Yankees that he will not play in the game due to a bruised heel he sustained in Wednesday night's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It's currently unknown if Swanson will travel to Seattle for the game, with the Cubs' shortstop unable to participate after being selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game.

In his first year with the Cubs, Swanson is hitting .258/.343/.409, compiling 10 home runs and 36 RBI to go with 40 walks.

In addition to above-average offensive production, Swanson has lived up to his defensive reputation, posting 1.4 defensive WAR, which has him tied for the third-best mark in the National League.

Swanson is not in the lineup for Friday night's battle in the Bronx, and it's unknown if the star shortstop will be forced to see a stint on the injured list.

Swanson's defensive prowess and outstanding durability were instrumental to his free agency resume last season, leading him to sign a seven-year, $177 million pact with the Cubs.

While Stroman and Swanson will not take the field Tuesday in Seattle, fans can expect left-hander Justin Steele to get a chance to pitch, with the southpaw still in the conversation to potentially start the game for the National League.