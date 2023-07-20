Andrew Vaughn will get x-rays on Thursday, two days after taking a foul ball off his foot.

“We’re not anticipating anything wrong,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. “But he was pretty sore.”

Vaughn wears pads to protect himself from foul balls, but Grifol said this foul ball just happened to catch him in the crease between two pads.

“He just got crushed right there.”

Vaughn missed Wednesday’s game against the Mets and will sit out of the series finale on Thursday. Jake Burger will take his place at first base.

