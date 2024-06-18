Chicago baseball fans have their final chance to catch a Red Line double header this week. On Wednesday, the Cubs will host the Giants at Wrigley Field for a 1:20 p.m matinee. Then, the White Sox will take on the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field for an evening feature at 7:10 p.m.

It’s a rare alignment of the baseball stars in Chicago, and it’s an easy trip for fans to make since the CTA’s Red Line stops right outside both stadiums, at Addison and Sox-35th.

The first opportunity for a Red Line doubleheader this year was dashed due to rain. On Apr. 3 the White Sox were supposed to play early with the Cubs providing the second act, but a storm washed away the game on the South Side.

Round two went off without a hitch, however. On May 23, the Cubs took on the Braves at 1:20 p.m. and finished the game in a tidy two hours and 34 minutes. That gave folks plenty of time to head 10 miles south for the White Sox’ 6:40 p.m. game against the Orioles.

Only problem, both teams lost.

We’ll see if things work out better on Wednesday.