It's been a bad season for the Chicago White Sox -- but it could get even worse Tuesday as a loss would put the team in the Number 1 spot for the worst team in modern Major League Baseball history.

Going into Tuesday's game, the Sox are at 120 losses and 36 wins. That ties them with the 1962 New York Mets for the worst record ever. The 2003 Detroit Tigers and 1916 Philadelphia A's also rank high on the list of most losses in the modern MLB era, with 119 and 117 loses respectively.

The Sox seemed like they were headed in the right direction by winning three games in a row a week ago, but they followed that up by dropping five straight contests on the West Coast, including a series sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres over the weekend.

Now, the White Sox will head home for their final homestand of the season, which gets underway on at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. After those three games, they’ll head to Detroit for three games against the Tigers to wrap up the regular season.

That means the Sox have to win all six games if they don't wish to be known as the worst team in the history of modern baseball.

Plenty of seats are still available for Tuesday's game, with tickets starting at $6, according to Ticketmaster. And while their record is bad, the team's social media presence has been nothing but great, poking fun at their own expense.

But the team themselves isn't the only one commenting on their performance. Things got even scarier when horror author Stephen King weighed in the White Sox terrifying record.

King, a Boston Red Sox fan, said he contemplated switching his allegiance during a rough stretch of play, but that he ultimately turned back and felt enriched by the experience.

Chicago White Sox fans, I feel your pain. As a fan of those other Sox, I tried to switch my loyalty to Cleveland during one particularly awful season (Butch Hobson, I’m talking about you). I couldn’t do it.

Adding insult to injury, the White Sox can pick no higher than 10th in the 2025 MLB Draft after having won a higher spot in last year’s draft.

For now, the team will focus on finishing the season, and will have to decide on a new full-time manager after opting to fire Pedro Grifol last month. They will also have to make some serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.

The team will also have to decide whether to pick up the $25 million club option on infielder Yoán Moncada, who missed most of this season with an adductor injury.

In fact, Moncada is one of only four players whose 2025 salaries are currently set, as others like Crochet will be eligible for salary arbitration.

The team also has Andrew Benintendi under contract, and has a $7.5 million club option on the contract of Max Stassi.