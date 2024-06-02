Current White Sox losing streak is worst in over 55 years. Inside all the awful numbers

With a 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Sunday, the White Sox extended their losing streak to 11 games in a row. As things stand now, that’s tied for the fourth-worst in franchise history.

Unsurprisingly, the 11-game skid is the longest active streak in MLB. If the Angels lose on Sunday, they will be in second with five losses in a row.

The last time the White Sox lost 11 games in a row, they were in the middle of a 15-game losing streak that stretched from the end of the 1967 regular season to the start of the 1968 season. The last time the White Sox lost 11 consecutive games in the same season was back in 1956.

If the White Sox lose again on Tuesday when they take on the Cubs, their 12-game losing streak will tie their third-worst skid, which they set way back in 1927. The second-worst losing streak was a 13-game stretch in 1924. The 15-game losing streak from 1967-68 is the all-time worst for the South Siders.

The White Sox have a ways to go before they reach historic levels of ineptitude across all of MLB. Since the “modern era” of baseball began in 1901, the longest losing streak belongs to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies who lost a whopping 23 games in a row.

The team has lost practically every way imaginable over their current 11-game streak. Leaky defense, quiet bats, bullpen meltdowns and poor starting pitching have all played a role at some point.

After Sunday’s game, the White Sox stand at 15-45, giving them a .250 win percentage. That puts them on track to win just 40 games this season, which would be the fewest in MLB history since the American League adopted a 162-game season in 1961. The 2003 Tigers hold that piece of baseball infamy right now with a 43-119 record. If they maintain a .250 win percentage it would be the third-worst in modern major-league history, behind the 1935 Boston Braves who went 38-115 for a .248 win percent.

