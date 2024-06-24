Eloy Jiménez back in White Sox lineup, ‘feeling pretty good' after visible discomfort running bases

Eloy Jiménez is back in the White Sox lineup one day after appearing to aggravate a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Jiménez was back in action on Sunday for the first time after hurting his hamstring while running the bases on May 21. That injury cost him 29 games.

The expectation was that Jiménez was healthy enough to play against the Tigers on Sunday, but he was in clear discomfort when running the bases in the seventh inning.

During the White Sox game against the Tigers, Eloy Jimenez appeared to be in discomfort while running to third base. Jimenez was not pulled and remained in the game

“After injuries like that, I don’t think guys are ever going to be 100%,” said manager Pedro Grifol on Monday. “Especially mentally. They don’t want to get hurt again.”

Clearly, Jiménez wasn’t hurt too badly on Sunday to miss another game on Monday, but it will be worth monitoring how his hamstring holds up if he has to run the bases again.

“Every report that I got was that he was feeling pretty good,” Grifol said about Jiménez on Monday

In addition to the 29 games he missed due to the hamstring injury, Jiménez missed 12 games in April with an adductor strain. Jiménez also suffered that injury while running the bases.

