The White Sox could get Eloy Jiménez back in the lineup sooner rather than later. On Thursday, manager Pedro Grifol said he wasn’t sure on the exact timeline for Jiménez’s return, but that it “could be next week at some point.”

“He's doing well, you know, he's running better,” Grifol said.

Running will be the key hurdle for Jiménez to clear before he returns to the big leagues. Grifol said Jiménez’s timing at the plate is fine and that hitting the ball won’t hold him back.

“It now has everything to do with, ok, when you gotta go get it on the bases, when you gotta score first to home, and you gotta go first to third, what's it gonna feel like?”

Grifol said the team is trying to get him to a “percentage” where everyone feels comfortable that he’ll be able to rejoin the team without injuring himself again.

Jiménez’s current stint on the IL is his second of the year. He missed 12 games in April due to a left adductor strain. Jiménez has now missed another 27 games and counting with a left hamstring injury.

